Julie Chen offers show of support for husband Les Moonves on 'Big Brother'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

She didn't say much, but Julie Chen still managed to deliver a big message about her support for embattled husband Les Moonves on Thursday night's "Big Brother."

When news broke that the CBS chairman and CEO would step down from his role at the network in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, Chen, who hosts two CBS series, announced that she would be taking a brief break from the cameras.

"I am taking a few days off from 'The Talk' to be with my family," she said in a statement on Monday. "I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on 'Big Brother.'"

And true to her word, she was back.

Chen's banter with contestants didn't involve any mention of Moonves or his controversy, but at the end of the show, she made a subtle but significant change to her usual sign-off.

Rather than simply saying, "I'm Julie Chen. Good night," as she always does, she added one word.

"I'm Julie Chen Moonves," she said with a smile. "Good night."

That marked the first time the 48-year-old television personality has ever used her married name during "Big Brother's" 20-season run.

But it's not the first time she's spoken in defense of her husband.

When buzz about sexual harassment and intimidation allegations first began to swirl around the former network executive in July, he admitted in a statement that, "I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances."

He added, "Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career."

Chen followed that up with a tweet that praised Moonves as a "good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader," and explained that he has her full support.

Days later, on an episode of "The View," Chen added said that was the only official comment she intended to make about the topic.

"I will stand my statement today, tomorrow, forever," she said.

Chen and Moonves married in December of 2004. The couple has one child together, their 8-year-old son, Charlie. Moonves has three other children from a previous marriage.