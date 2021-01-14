Series inspired by Julia Child's life coming to HBO Max

HBO Max has given out a series order to the drama based on the life of chef Julia Child.

"Julia" is inspired by Child's life and her long-running television series, "The French Chef," which pioneered the now popular genre of cooking shows. Child will be played by Sarah Lancashire. The series also stars David Hyde Pierce, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini, and Jefferson Mays.

"We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. "This show's look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight. Our incredible cast and formidable creative team are a recipe for success, and we couldn't be more excited."

HBO Max has given the series an eight-episode order. Chris Keyser is the showrunner and executive producer. 3 Arts Entertainment's Erwin Stoff and Kimberly Carver will also be executive producing along with Charles McDougall, and Daniel Goldfarb. Todd Schulkin is a consulting producer on behalf of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. Lionsgate will serve as the studio.

"We're delighted to expand our relationship with HBO Max by teaming with our production partners at 3 Arts on 'Julia,' the complex and compelling story of the celebrated chef, author and TV personality who almost single-handedly invented the world of food television," said Jocelyn Sabo, Lionsgate Television Group senior vice president. "Combining an extraordinary creative team, powerhouse cast and timely subject matter, the series has all the ingredients to resonate with HBO Max audiences for years to come."