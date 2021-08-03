John Corbett and Bo Derek are married after 2 decades together

John Corbett and Bo Derek have tied the knot.

The former "Sex and the City" star revealed he married his longtime love over the 2020 holiday season during a virtual interview Tuesday on the CBS chat show "The Talk."

"Jerry, I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime, we got married. Bo and I got married!" Corbett gushed to co-host Jerry O'Connell.

🚨Breaking News!🚨

John Corbett reveals exclusive breaking news about his relationship with Bo Derek to the hosts, including his good pal @MrJerryOC 💍 pic.twitter.com/tP1lfjmPL7 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 3, 2021

The actor flashed his wedding ring for the camera and continued, "We're pretty private people. We didn't make an announcement. All our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity. So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."

Longtime couple Bo Derek and John Corbett have tied the knot after two decades together. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

"After 20 years we decided to get married," added Corbett. "We didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"

A rep for Derek confirmed to TODAY that the couple tied the knot late last year in a private ceremony.

Corbett, 60, and Derek, 64, met in 2002 when Hollywood agent Norby Walters set them up for a date at his annual Oscars party.

"I said, 'I'm not dating anyone,' and he said, 'I'll get you a date, Corbett!' And he set me up with Bo," Corbett revealed when he and Derek visited TODAY in July 2015.

The actor recalled that he found the idea of a night out with the "10" star very intimidating.

Derek, who hadn't dated anyone in five years, said she was "instantly" attracted to Corbett.

"I kept saying to my friends, 'I'll wait (to date) until all the sparks and all that get going,'" she recalled. "And it finally happened."

The couple's marriage is the first for Corbett. Derek was previously married to filmmaker John Derek from 1976 until his death in 1998.

Related: