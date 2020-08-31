Joey King appeared in Taylor Swift's music video when she was a kid

Joey King may have starred in VMAs nominee Yungblud's video for "Tongue Tied," but it turns out this wasn't the first time she has appeared in a music video.

Appearing in the VMAs pre-show, the 21-year-old "Kissing Booth 2" star explained what happened when she got asked to be in the video for "Tongue Tied," a collaboration between Marshmello, Yungblud and Blackbear.

Joey King attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards. Rich Fury / Getty Images for MTV

"It showed up in my inbox and I was like, 'That looks cool.' It was a wild day on set," she said. "I don't usually do music videos. The last music video I did was back when I was 9 years old and I did Taylor Swift's music video for 'Mean.'"

When the interviewer responded that she was flexing, she agreed: "I mean honestly, it's a huge flex."

In the video, King can be seen around the two-minute mark, where she is playing perhaps a younger version of Swift. Whoever she is, the young girl outfitted in a white dress with a huge baby-blue bow is bullied by some of her peers who won't let her sit with them at lunch.

This isn't the first she revisited her star turn in the sweet video.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, King talked about her first time being in a music video, coincidentally taped just one day before she had to shave her head to play young Talia al Ghul in "The Dark Knight Rises."

Joey King in Taylor Swift's music video for "Mean." Taylor Swift / YouTube

“Funny story … the crazy thing is I filmed that music video the day before I shaved my head for 'The Dark Knight Rises,'" King explained. "I was on that set, and we had to get it in because I needed to shave my head the next day for the movie. We scheduled it so I could do the music video and she was so amazing and so sweet. I was unbelievably excited. There was like a rainbow cloud above my head, I was so happy."

“I remember (Taylor) was like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe you’re shaving your head tomorrow. We’re going to have to do something really cute with your hair.’ So we did that little, cute, like, straight-little bob and I was just so happy and excited. It was like the best day ever.”