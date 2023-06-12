Jessica Chastain brought her grandma as a date to the Tonys

Jessica Chastain brought the sweetest date to the 2023 Tony Awards: Her grandma.

Chastain, 46, and grandmother Marilyn Herst beamed on the pink carpet before the 76th Tony Awards ceremony on June 11. Chastain was also accompanied by her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.

Chastain's first Tony nomination came for her work in "A Doll's House," though the Tony for for best leading actress in a play ultimately went to Jodie Comer ("Prima Facie"). Last week, Chastain was awarded a Drama Desk award for the role.

This isn't the first time Chastain brought her grandmother along on an adventure.

In a 2022 interview, Chastain shared that Herst sat on Bradley Cooper's lap at one of Chastain's house parties. Herst also got to meet her celebrity crushes Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey through her famous granddaughter.

During a visit to TODAY in May, Chastain spoke about her close relationships with her mother and her maternal grandmother, and said their support helped her pursue acting.

Herst sent Chastain care packages when the actress first moved to New York City. And when she moved to Los Angeles, Chastain lived with her grandmother.

“My mom and my grandmother really were there for me and made sacrifices in their lives,” Chastain said.

In 2017, Chastain shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the pair at Chastain's first Oscar ceremony in 2012, where she was up for her first nomination.

“My grandmother is one of my best friends in the world," she said on TODAY. They have the photos, and the hijinks, to prove it.