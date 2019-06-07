It's graduation season, and all over the country classes of all sizes are lining up their special commencement speakers.

That includes Cuttyhunk Elementary School on Cuttyhunk Island off the coast of Massachusetts ... which will have a graduating class of a single student this year. But young Gwen Lynch is not being overlooked, because her graduation speaker will be ... Jenny Slate!

Jenny Slate at the 23rd Annual Webby Awards in May in New York City. Noam Galai / Getty Images

The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian who's also made us laugh with her "Marcel the Shell" web series has agreed to give the speech to Lynch, in part because of the location. Slate is a native of Massachusetts and her parents are relocating to Martha's Vineyard, which is near Cuttyhunk, reports Entertainment Weekly.

In addition, she's been linked to Ben Shattuck since January, and he runs artistic residencies on the island.

"I thought there was a shot that she might be between gigs and chilling out on Martha’s Vineyard," Michael Astrue, who's been in charge of finding speakers for the one-room school for the past two years, told the Cape Cod Times.

He landed retired astronaut Cady Coleman for last year's commencement address.

The Times noted that Slate and Lynch have now met, and Lynch will also be giving a speech. After Lynch graduates at 3 p.m. on June 17, the school will be without students and is expected to convert into a STEAM academy for off-island visiting schools.

No word, however, on whether Marcel the Shell will be appearing.