Who are Jennifer Lopez’s siblings? All about Leslie and Lynda Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is surrounded by strong women in her immediate family.

The singer has spoken about her close relationship with her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, on many occasions, and she also maintains a tight bond with her two sisters, Lynda and Leslie.

J. Lo may be the most well-known of her siblings, but they have pretty impressive lives of their own.

Want to learn more about their personal and professional lives? Here's everything you need to know about Leslie and Lynda Lopez.

Leslie Lopez

Leslie Lopez is the eldest Lopez sister. However, she once told Oprah Winfrey that Jennifer Lopez was the “ringleader” in their sibling group as a child.

“Any plan that was concocted was usually her idea,” she said during a 2002 interview that aired on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

During the segment, Leslie Lopez joked that J. Lo may be a "famous movie star" to her fans but said she still views her as "my little pain in the butt sister."

Leslie Lopez isn't in the spotlight like her famous sister, but they do share musical talents. Case in point? She has a credit on IMDB as an opera singer in the 2021 film "The Man in the Attic."

On her private Instagram page, Leslie Lopez lists the term "musician" in her bio. She also used the term "teacher" to describe herself in a video that J. Lo posted on Instagram in 2021.

The eldest Lopez sister is part of the Choral Composer/Conductor Collective, a choral group. Per her bio on the group's website, Leslie Lopez started singing when she was 16 and played Julie in "Carousel" as a high school student. After studying opera and musical theater, she obtained music education degrees from both SUNY Purchase and Iona College.

The biography notes that Leslie Lopez has been a "music educator for 20 years" and has performed in over 25 musicals. When she was 21, the eldest Lopez sister became a church cantor and was a founding member of the NYC Master Chorale.

Leslie Lopez is a mother to two children. In 2020, J. Lo introduced the world to one of them, Brendon, who came out as transgender and was featured in the short film “Draw With Me.” The superstar referred to her relative as a "nibling," which is a gender-neutral term to refer to a niece or nephew.

“‘Draw With Me’ is a story about a transgender youth and their journey of coming out to their family and also engaging in their art to help them cope with the feelings they were having during this time,” Lopez said in a video.

“It’s a story that’s very close to my heart, because it was a family affair,” she added.

During the video, Leslie Lopez breaks down the difference between gender identity and sexual orientation.

“Sexual preference has to do with who you go to bed with and your (gender) identity is who you go to bed as,” she said, adding that Brendon came out to her as trans after she found a chest binder in the laundry.

Leslie Lopez acknowledged that there was a "strain" in her relationship with her child at first as they adjusted to their new normal. But when Brendon attempted suicide, their mother realized just how much pain they were going through.

"When you finally get to the acceptance part, then you realize it's not about you. You know, this is about my child," she said.

Lynda Lopez

Lynda Lopez is the youngest of the Lopez sisters. Similar to J. Lo, she has had quite the impressive career.

Lynda Lopez is a successful journalist who has appeared on both radio and TV over the years. In 2001, she took home a New York Emmy Award for outstanding single morning news program - while she was working as a co-anchor on WB 11 Morning News.

In 2020, the journalist edited a book titled “AOC: The Fearless Rise and Powerful Resonance of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

Per her IMDB page, Lynda Lopez has an acting credit in a short called “Draw with Me” and two producing credits. She also worked with her sister on the film “Hustlers.”

Lynda Lopez is a proud mom to her daughter, Lucie, whom she called "the best thing in the whole entire world" in a 2021 birthday tribute when Lucie turned 13.

In 2022, she celebrated her daughter's graduation with an Instagram post, writing, "My amazing girl, I’m just in awe the hardworking, compassionate, beautiful, friendly, funny, intelligent person you’ve become — and I’m also in awe of how this day got here in the blink of an eye."

Jennifer Lopez applauded her sister's parenting abilities during a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan, per Us Weekly.

“I just love and respect her so much. She’s a single mom but not like I’m a single mom,” she said. “I have a lot of help — she doesn’t.”

“I always ask, ‘Do you need anything?’” she continued. “And she’s like, ‘I’m good.’ But I know she’s exhausted.”

Lynda Lopez is very close to J. Lo and regularly posts photos or videos of her on Instagram. In a 2020 birthday tribute to the singer, Lynda Lopez called J. Lo "my inspiration, my friend."

The following year, she called her big sister "my original BFF."

"Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspiration always. Sometimes I can’t believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life," she wrote.

The sisters may have hectic schedules, but they still make time to have a fun girls' night out every now and then. In 2023, Lynda and Jennifer Lopez attended a Met Gala afterparty and shared a sweet selfie from the event.

Lynda Lopez is also a proud aunt and posted a birthday tribute to her sister's twins, Max and Emme in 2021.

"Happiest Birthday to my gorgeous babies Max and Emme!! I can’t believe you are 13... Titi loves you to the moon and back ❤️😊," she captioned the post.