'Degrassi: The Next Generation' actor Jahmil French dead at 29

Jahmil French, best known for his role as Dave Turner in the Canadian teen drama "Degrassi: The Next Generation," has died at age 29.

An agent for French confirmed the news in an email to TODAY, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French. He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Actor Jahmil French, best known as one of the stars of "Degrassi: The Next Generation," has died at age 29. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The cause of French's death has not been revealed.

French's former co-stars on "Degrassi: The Next Generation," which aired between 2001 and 2015, took to social media Tuesday to mourn his death.

Melinda Shankar, who played French's girlfriend, Alli Bhandari, on the series, posted a gallery of photos of the two stars over the years on Instagram.

"@jahmilfrench you will always hold such a special place in my heart. Thank you for being one of the most talented, compassionate, kindest, funniest friends I have. You were so loved. Sharing some of my fav pics over the years to highlight his bright light. I’ll miss our dance offs. #Bhandurner forever," Shankar wrote in the caption.

Annie Clark, who played Fiona Coyne on the series, shared several photos of French along with a video of the actor showing off his dance skills.

"Heartbroken over the loss of our friend Jahmil French 💔We started on Degrassi the same year and I’ll never forget the day I met him. Jahmil was so full of energy and absolute joy to be around," she wrote in her caption.

"The video on the last slide is how I always think of him. He was such a special person and I’m so grateful for the memories we made. I still can’t believe it. Gone way too soon. He will be so missed by us all 😔," she added.

I’m sick with the news of Jahmil’s passing. He performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily. It was a pleasure to work with him and he will be missed. This is a real loss. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ZbCyqNulkC — Stefan Brogren (@stefanbrogren) March 2, 2021

Stefan Brogren, who played Archie "Snake" Simpson across several installments in the "Degrassi" franchise, remembered French for both his acting talent and his sense of humor.

"I’m sick with the news of Jahmil’s passing. He performed Dave with such sensitivity and thoughtfulness and could make me laugh so easily. It was a pleasure to work with him and he will be missed. This is a real loss. Rest In Peace," he wrote.

French most recently appeared in the Netflix musical drama "Soundtrack." Singer and actor Christina Milian, who played his character's ex-girlfriend in the series, posted a heartbreaking comment Tuesday on French's last Instagram post, which he shared in January.

"You will be missed. 😢 Rest peacefully King," wrote Milian.