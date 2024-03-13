Chuck Norris can still beat you up.

OK, we don’t necessarily know that for sure, but the legendary tough guy is still kicking butt.

The former “Walker, Texas Ranger” star celebrated his 84th birthday March 10 with a video on his Instagram page that captured him boxing. In the clip, Norris, sporting shorts, a T-shirt and a hat, wears boxing gloves while hitting a punching bag outdoors in a field of grass.

“You know, I’m 84 today, but I feel like I’m 48. God bless you all,” he says with a laugh.

“Feeling good and staying active! Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes. God Bless,” he captioned the clip.

Fans used the opportunity to pile on the legend of Norris by commenting with “facts” that prove just how tough he is. Here’s a look at some of the wittiest lines people shared in the comments:

“Chuck Norris wears boxing gloves to protect the bag, not his hands.”

“Chuck Norris has no reflection, because there’s only 1 Chuck Norris.”

“Chuck Norris actually died 20 years ago.... Death just hasn’t worked up the courage to tell him yet.”

“Chuck Norris threw a grenade into a bunch of enemies, he killed 86 guys with it. Then it exploded.”

“Did you know Chuck Norris built the House he was born in?😁 Happy birthday Mr Norris ! ”

“48 feels Chuck Norris.”

“Chuck Norris doesn’t celebrate birthday. Birthday celebrates him.”

“Age is scared of Chuck Norris.”

“Chuck Norris, the only person to punch a cyclops between the eye.”

Chuck Norris on "Walker, Texas Ranger," in 1997. CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

Norris has kept a low profile on the big and small screens in recent years, with his last film being “The Expendables 2” in 2012 and his last TV credits coming in 2020 on “Hawaii Five-0” and the wrestling program “TNA iMPACT!”

In January, he teased an upcoming movie, “Agent Recon,” with a pair of photos of him on Instagram in similar poses holding guns taken nearly four decades apart.

“Here’s a pretty neat parallel I thought you’d all enjoy! Almost 40 years apart. I can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store in the upcoming film, ‘Agent Recon.’ Coming soon! God Bless, Chuck Norris,” he wrote.

According to IMDb, Norris is also working on another movie called "Zombie Plane," in which he will play Commander Chuck Norris.