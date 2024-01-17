Jamie Lee Curtis brings Hoda and Jenna to tears: ‘What happens between us is real’

Jamie Lee Curtis had a special moment with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

While promoting her new children's book, "Just One More Sleep," on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna," Curtis told the fourth hour co-hosts why she loves coming on the show.

Curtis informed Hoda that during her time in Studio 1A Jan. 16, she learned that Hoda FaceTimes her children every morning and added she appreciates the way Hoda conducts her interviews.

"The way you lean in and look at people is very moving," Curtis said, as Hoda smiled.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional while speaking with Jamie Lee Cutis on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. TODAY

The “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actor then gave Hoda and Jenna their props and said she understands why people love coming on their program.

"I think what you guys do and what you offer here in this sort of very intimate, but, yet very public world, is — this is why I think people love you guys and love tuning in to this because this is real," she said of the genuine connection. "This isn't fake. There's nothing fake going on here, seriously. And we've known each other a little bit now over these years and I've promoted books here. But, this is real."

"Thank you," Hoda said.

As Jenna tried to return the compliment, Curtis then doubled down on her statement and said she doesn't view her appearance on the show as something that's “transactional” at all.

"Yes, I'm trying to have people pick up this book if they want to. But what I'm saying is, what happens between us is real and that's more important to me than selling a book," she said.

Curtis also had an emotional moment with Hoda in a one-on-one interview earlier on TODAY.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager pose with Jamie Lee Curtis on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

While speaking about Curtis’ sobriety and how she owns who she is, Hoda told Curtis that she’s an “amazing” person and she appreciates how “authentic” and “real” the “Freaky Friday” star can be.

“Speaking from you,” Curtis said in return to Hoda as she held her hand. “Why are you here? Because you’re real and you’re authentic and you feel what you feel and you have children and you are balancing this and you’re alive.”