‘High School Musical’ reunion! Watch some of the original stars return to East High

They wanted the rest of their lives to be just like a "High School Musical" and they got it!

Some of the original cast are returning to the East High School stage in honor of the Disney+ spin-off show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

The "super-meta" series — as the series creator calls it — is a TV show set in the present about kids who attend the physical high school where the original Disney Channel movies were filmed.

In a sneak peek shared to Disney+ and series creator and executive producer Tim Federle's social media on July 25, original cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh can be seen taking the stage to perform a new song as part of a taping of the fictional "High School Musical 4" movie.

The scene opens with them singing about a 15-year class reunion, and introducing Coleman's character, Taylor McKessie, as the current principal of East High.

The scene also features Alyson Reed's character, the quirky Mrs. Darbus, who is retiring, as well as Bart Johnson's Coach Jack Bolton, who seemingly rolls his eyes at Darbus' retirement announcement.

At one point, Bolton asks if Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale), Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) and his son Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) are there yet.

"Not yet coach, they have been silent in the group chat," Stroh, in character as Martha Cox, tells the elder Bolton.

Grabeel's character Ryan Evans also shares a kiss with a man who seems to be his partner who declares his love for the performer.

The scene also shows the "current drama class of East High" with the current show members in character as different versions of themselves before coming to an abrupt stop as a director — played by Caitlin Reilly — yells "cut."

The current cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Show." Disney +

The final "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" film showed the two leads, Montez and the younger Bolton, going to Stanford and University of California, Berkeley to stay together. McKessie went to Yale University to study political science.

Bleu's character, Chad Danforth, went to the University of Albuquerque to play basketball and Sharpay Evans also attended the fictional university's performing arts school.

The real University of Albuquerque closed in 1986 but the franchise's second film portrays it in the "HSM" universe as a large, seemingly Division I school.

The original "High School Musical" film debuted in the United States in January 2006 and the final film in the original series hit theaters in October 2008 — making the 15-year reunion all the more plausible for the fake "HSM 4" movie in the preview scene shared on Tuesday.

The Disney+ show is heading into its final season, Federle said in his post.

"After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season." Federle wrote, in part. "This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew and collaborators — to my life."

"We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”

The show — abbreviated "HSMTMTS" by fans — launched the careers of several musicians, including pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who played Nini Salazar-Roberts.

The "Driver's License" singer was not billed as a returning cast member in a press release about the upcoming season from Disney+ and TODAY.com's request for comment on her casting was not returned.

The Season 3 finale showed Salazar-Roberts moving to the West Coast to finish her senior year and continue pursuing her dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter.

The final season of "HSMTMTS" drops on August 9.