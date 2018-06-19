share tweet pin email

Hey, hey, hey, what is going on with A.C. Slater these days? We caught up with Mario Lopez to find out where Bayside High's hunky wrestler would be now.

"A.C. Slater would probably be married with about five, six kids, I think teaching somewhere, and after a successful career in, I guess, wrestling," Lopez told TODAY.

But would he be married to his high school girlfriend, Jessie Spano?

"No, no, no, he would have moved on," Lopez said. "He might have gotten married, divorced and ended up back with her, but not initially. He had to go live the world.

"I love her," he added of co-star Elizabeth Berkley. "She's a sweetheart. I probably talk to her and keep in touch with her the most. But I talk to all of 'em."

He also reminisced about one of the unforgettable "Saved by the Bell" moments: the infamous episode in which Jessie gets hooked on caffeine pills.

NBC via Getty Images Mario Lopez reminisced about his Bayside girlfriend, Jessie Spano.

"It was a Saturday morning show, so you couldn't do anything like hard drugs; you had to do caffeine pills, which I didn't even know existed," Lopez said. "It's basically coffee, right? So I didn't even know those were a thing. And so it went on to become, like, a campy little classic moment. She's good about taking that in stride and playing with it."

Lopez also shared plenty of screen time with co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris). His favorite moment featuring the pair involved an argument over a new student Zack and Slater both wanted to date.

"I choreographed the fight scene, actually," Lopez revealed. "Should have gotten stunt coordinator credits. But, yeah, I did that as a matter of fact. I said, like, 'I'm gonna push you, and then you push me.' That was my first stunt coordinating. No one got hurt — it was fun. We wanted it to look real."

Paul Drinkwater / NBC via Getty Images Mario Lopez said Slater's fight scene with Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) was one of his favorites.

Many of Lopez's best "Saved by the Bell" memories took place outside the halls of Bayside.

"Anytime we got to get out of the classroom was fun, like when we went to the beach, or Palm Springs, or Vegas, or Hawaii," he said.

"Saved by the Bell" had plenty of over-the-top storylines, but there's one in particular that stands out for the actor.

Getty Images "Saved by the Bell" ran from 1989 to 1993.

"All the plotlines were ridiculous," Lopez said. "I remember I had a pet chameleon that died, but it was supposed to be a puppy initially. But they thought, again, 'cause it was Saturday morning, that a puppy dying would be too hard on the kids. So they changed it to a chameleon, 'cause apparently nobody's sensitive about reptiles, so that was a fun fact."

Lopez even looked back on Slater's signature mullet.

"It was really aggressive when I first started," he recalled. "It was a curly, thick mullet. I didn't even know I had a mullet. It was, like, an unintentional mullet. I didn't know it was even a thing back in the day. But remember in that era, Mel Gibson, Steven Seagal, they all kind of had that mullet. And so I think I liked those guys back in the day, so it just sort of ended up that way. But no, I don't think that'll be coming back."

Getty Images

Lopez is now a dad to two kids, 7-year-old Gia and 4-year-old Dominic — but they're not "Saved by the Bell" fans just yet.

"My kids don't even watch it, which is a trip," Lopez said. "I talk to everybody else's kids; they watch it."

He joked, "Maybe they'll do a reboot and my kids will be in it when they're older."