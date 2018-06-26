Here are the best rom-coms to watch on Netflix this summer

share tweet pin email

Getting a romantic comedy right shouldn't be that hard. So why are so few of them worth seeing? Sure, there are classics like "Bringing Up Baby" and "Love Actually," but it feels like Hollywood hasn't really been investing much effort in smart, snappy, sizzle lately.

Fortunately, Netflix has. The streaming service has married its oodles of original programming dollars with a state-of-the-art algorithmic system, and determined that we need lots more romantic comedies — stat! So here's a listing of some of its latest and greatest offerings, all ready for cueing up on date night, when you really want to Netflix and chill.

Netflix Originals

"Set It Up"

"Set It Up" sets the stage for unexpected romances. Also, expected ones!

Two co-workers hatch a plan to get their bosses off their backs — by setting them up on a date. Star power: Taye Diggs, Lucy Liu (June 15)

"Us and Them"

Strangers on a train, but this time in a non-murderous way! Two people share their dreams, hopes and breakups while traveling, and 10 years later are reunited on a plane. (June 22)

"Like Father"

Netflix It's all in the family in "Like Father."

OK, think of this more as a dad-com: A workaholic woman goes on her honeymoon trip with her overachieving father after being jilted by her fiance. Star power: Kristen Bell, Seth Rogen, Kelsey Grammer (August 3)

"The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society"

Based on the 2008 novel of the same name, a writer forms a surprising bond with the residents of Guernsey Island (a British isle off the coast of France) post-World War II. Brace yourself for a lot of charm. Star power: Lily James, Jessica Brown Findlay, Matthew Goode. (August 10)

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

Based on a 2014 young-adult novel, the film follows a teen girl whose secret love letters go public and shake up her love life. Star power: John Corbett (August 17)

"Sierra Burgess Is a Loser"

That's not a very nice thing to say! But in this film, a geeky teen teams up with her high school's popular girl in order to win over a crush. Think "Cyrano de Bergerac" for the younger set, and you're on the right track. (September 7)

Netflix The romance is right there in the title of "The Kissing Booth."

Also worth cozying up to: "Alex Strangelove," "Ali's Wedding," "Catching Feelings," "Ibiza," "Irreplaceable You," "The Kissing Booth" and "The Week Of," all currently streaming.

Rom-Com Classics

In case you're not ready to dip a toe in untested rom-com waters, here are several on Netflix you'll find friendly and familiar.

Traditional Rom-Coms

Everett Collection Remember "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"? We sure do!

"Can't Buy Me Love" (1987), "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (2008), "13 Going on 30" (2004), "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003)

Coming-of-Age Stories

Netflix The final rose! "Beauty and The Beast," from just last year.

"A Cinderella Story" (2004), "Ella Enchanted" (2004), "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (2017)

Going to the Chapel

Everett Collection "Mamma Mia" will get you dancing and feeling romantic.

"Mamma Mia!" (2008), "The Wedding Party" (2013), "Leap Year" (2010), "I Love You, Man" (2009), "License to Wed" (2007)

LGBTQ Films

"Handsome Devil" (2017), "Blue Is the Warmest Color" (2013), "Carol" (2015)

Friends 4-Ever

Netflix When the world's about to end, "Seeking a Friend" is a real bucket-list item.

"Friends from College" (2017), "Sleeping With Other People" (2015), "Seeking a Friend for the End of the World" (2012)

Surely everyone can find something to fall in love with here!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.