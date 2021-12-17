IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Remember 'The Golden Palace'? 'Golden Girls' spinoff is coming to Hulu

“The Golden Palace,” which aired for only one season, is heading to the streaming platform in the new year.

Betty White to celebrate 100th birthday with special movie event

Dec. 17, 202100:52
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

“Golden Girls” fans are about to get a treat in the form of a spinoff of the classic sitcom — but while the series will be a new addition to one streaming service, it’s not actually a new show.

On Thursday, Hulu announced that it will carry “The Golden Palace,” a 1992-93 sequel to “The Golden Girls” that only ran for a single season, in the new year.

“We see you, @DonCheadle 👀,” the streamer tweeted alongside a photo from the short-lived series. “The Golden Palace premieres January 10 on Hulu!”

And yes, that is Don Cheadle, star of “Avengers: Endgame,” in the photo, alongside a few members of the original “Golden Girls” cast, as well another familiar face. In addition to leading ladies Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White, Cheadle is joined by funnyman Cheech Marin.

The plot of “The Golden Palace” picks up where the previous series ended, with Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur) having left the other women for married life with her new partner, Lucas (Leslie Nielsen). In her absence, the other women move out of the Miami home they shared with her and find a solution better than heading off to Shady Pines.

Cheech Marin, Don Cheadle, Billy L. Sullivan, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Estelle Getty in "The Golden Palace."Touchstone Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

The trio purchased a hotel run by a by-the-book manager (Cheadle) and a temperamental chef (Marin), where they become residents and proprietors.

Only 24 episodes of “The Golden Palace” exist, and Hulu is offering them up just in time to mark a special occasion.

Just one week after the show’s debut, White, who played Rose Nylund, will turn 100 years old.

