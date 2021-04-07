Paul Rudd surprised by adorable but evil Mini-Pufts in 'Ghostbusters' teaser

Paul Rudd comes face to face with an army of tiny Mr. Stay Pufts in a new teaser for the upcoming "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

Fans of the "Ghostbusters" franchise remember the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man as the gigantic paranormal villain who tries to destroy New York City near the end of the original "Ghostbusters" in 1984.

In his white sailor cap and blue collar, Mr. Stay Puft is first seen in advertisements as the cheerful mascot of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Corporation. But after an evil Sumerian god manifests as a menacing 100-foot-tall version of Mr. Stay Puft, well, all heck breaks loose.

In the teaser, Rudd, who stars in the new movie as a character named Mr. Grooberson, browses a grocery store's freezer section. After grabbing a pint of ice cream, Rudd hears a woman scream in the distance.

He becomes distracted in another aisle by a bustling bag of marshmallows on a shelf. He watches incredulously as a mini-Mr. Stay Puft bursts through the bag and gives him a sweet smile. But when Rudd reaches out a finger to say hello, the little devil takes a bite at it.

Seconds later, a gang of tiny marshmallow men are seen running amok in the store. Though they're much smaller than the original Mr. Stay Puft, they clearly share his taste for mayhem.

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman (who directed the first two "Ghostbusters" films), "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" tells the story of a single mom and her two kids who move to a new town. The family soon learns about their secret connection to the original team of ghostbusters.

In addition to Rudd, the movie stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. It also features appearances by original "Ghostbusters" actors Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is scheduled for release in theaters Nov. 11.