/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Ariana Grande put on the very first performance of her new single, "Thank U, Next," for Wednesday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show" — but that wasn't the only "first" part of her act.

The superstar singer also channeled a beloved big-screen moment from "The First Wives Club."

Grande, along with fellow singer-songwriters Tayla Parx and Victoria Monet, took the stage decked out in all-white and showcased moves reminiscent of those the trio of stars from the 1996 flick once performed themselves.

And if you need a reminder of that, just check out this clip of Bette Midler, Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn belting out Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me."

Grande has long expressed her love for the comedy about three women seeking revenge on the men who made them miserable.

But Grande's nod to the film on "Ellen" wasn't just some random throwback from a fan. "Thank U, Next" shares a theme with the movie and Gore's empowering hit, as it's an inspiring break-up-and-move-on anthem.

The 25-year-old penned her latest track in the wake of her highly publicized split from former fiancé Pete Davidson, though it's not about him. It's about her own growth after that whirlwind romance and the others that came before it.

"Thought I'd end up with Sean, but he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married, and for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say 'thank you' to Malcolm, 'cause he was an angel," she sings.

After name-checking Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean and her late ex, Mac Miller, Grande then delivers an ode to her "new" love in the song.

"I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon' last / 'Cause her name is Ari / And I'm so good with that."