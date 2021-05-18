Emma Watson returns to Twitter to address rumors of engagement, 'dormant' career

After an extended social media hiatus, Emma Watson has returned to Twitter to set the record straight about some rumors that have been circulating about her.

The actor, 31, hadn't posted to her account since last August, but she issued a series of four tweets Monday to reassure her fans that she is doing well. The "Harry Potter" star also shut down rumors that she is engaged and retiring from acting.

Dear Fans,

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she wrote.

The actor went on to explain that she will be the first to break the news when she has something noteworthy to share. "If I have news — I promise I’ll share it with you," she wrote.

Watson appeared to be addressing an article The Daily Mail published earlier this year suggesting that she was stepping back from acting to settle down with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton.

"Emma Watson has gone 'dormant' according to her agent," the outlet reported in February. "That appears to be movie-speak for she's 'given up acting.'"

Jason Weinberg, Watson's manager at Untitled Entertainment, denied the rumors at the time and shared the following statement with Entertainment Weekly: "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

Around the same time, rumors were floated that Watson and Robinton had gotten engaged.

In her series of tweets Monday, the actor gave an update on how she's been spending her time during the pandemic, saying that she's been "failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

The star also took the opportunity to share some well wishes for her fans.

"I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well," she wrote.