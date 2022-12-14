Ellen Pompeo shares the unexpected place she first met her husband

Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, first met in an unexpected spot, but sparks didn't exactly fly right away.

During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" this week, the "Grey's Anatomy" star recalled their "meet cute" story and revealed that they first crossed paths at a grocery store.

"How did you meet? What happened? What was the encounter?" Barrymore eagerly asked.

"So I was with my mutual friend, and they knew each other. But it wasn't like love at first sight or anything," she said.

"It's not some big romance that happened over crackers and cheese in the aisle, and we were like, 'Oh, my God, you're the one,'" she continued. "No, no, no, no, no — wasn't like that at all."

Barrymore was curious to know how it all went down and asked, "So what was it like?"

Pompeo, 53, went on to explain that it was more like a casual encounter at first.

"Just like, ‘Hey, how you doing? Nice to see you. Yeah, I gotta go.' And I walked out, and my friend stayed and talked to him," she said.

Afterwards, Ivery tried calling his future wife several times, but she didn't return any of his calls.

"Then he said, 'You're rude. You won't call me back.' And I said, 'Well because I'm not trying to go on a date with you.' And he said, 'Who’s trying to go on a date with you? I don't even know you,'" she recalled.

The playful banter seemingly won Pompeo over, and the rest was history.

"So we had a fight first, and then, you know, that's kind of always the way to my heart is like p--- me off and I'm all yours," she said.

The couple tied the knot in 2007 and have three children together: daughters Stella Luna, 13, and Sienna May, 8, and son Eli Christopher, 5.

After starring in "Grey's Anatomy" for nearly two decades, Pompeo's character recently left the show in Season 19 and relocated to Boston. The actor will appear in two more episodes later in the season.

In a recent Instagram post, Pompeo sent a sweet message to her fans for all their support over the years.

“I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” she wrote. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!!”