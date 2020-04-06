Ellen Pompeo's daughter complains little brother is 'testing' her in cute video

Sign up for our newsletter

Ellen Pompeo's 5-year-old daughter, Sienna May, has had it with her little brother Eli.

In an adorable video the "Grey's Anatomy" star shared to Instagram over the weekend, Sienna May tells her mom that 3-year-old Eli has been "testing" her patience while the family quarantines together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shows the precocious little girl — who looks adorable with her mop of curly hair and sweet rainbow T-shirt — calmly telling her mom that Eli is "so annoying."

"He keeps testing me," Sienna May explains, sounding as rational as an adult.

"Who keeps testing you?" Pompeo asks offscreen.

Ellen Pompeo with husband Chris Ivery. The couple wed in 2007 and share three children. Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

"Eli. He keeps testing me," replies Sienna May. "Even when I was 4, he keeps testing me. Even now I'm 5, he was still testing me. So, every day, he tests me."

"What should we do about it?" Pompeo asks her little girl.

"We should separate," says Sienna May, to her mom's approval.

Pompeo captioned the cute video, "Social distancing 101 from Sienna May 😷#micdrop."

The actress' fans headed to the comment section to gush over her daughter.

"She is my new favorite. Forever," one wrote.

"How can someone be so adorable?" asked another.

Pompeo, who's played Dr. Meredith Gray since 2005, shares Sienna May, Eli and their big sister Stella Luna, 10, with her husband, music producer Chris Ivery. The couple tied the knot in 2007.

Here's hoping we see more of Sienna May and her siblings soon!