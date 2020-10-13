Drew Barrymore 'confronts' Chloe Fineman about 'SNL' impression of her

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so consider Drew Barrymore flattered.

On Monday, Barrymore welcomed “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman to her talk show, where they discussed Fineman’s well-known impression of her — and it was clear the "Never Been Kissed" actor loves the work Fineman does.

“I am actually shaking a little bit,” Barrymore, 45, said. “This is the first time we’re actually meeting in person.”

“Truly ooly ooly,” Fineman, 32, replied in an homage to Barrymore's jargon she pokes fun at in her impression.

“I’m really nervous to meet you. I’m so excited. I’m such a fan,” Barrymore said.

“I’m your biggest fan. You’re going to make me cry,” Fineman responded.

Fineman, who also lists Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in her arsenal of celebrity voices, explained how her Barrymore impression took flight.

“Doing you was so exciting because you were on the cover of InStyle and the impression that I did this summer started because I really wanted that shirt. It was so cute,” she said.

Barrymore said she got wind of Fineman’s impression of her and championed her efforts by sharing it on social media.

“You brought so much joy. I immediately reposted that and then I was afraid I was going to drive you away. I’m not kidding. I was like, ‘Now she knows I’m onto her. She’s gonna move on. She’s gonna lose interest,'” Barrymore said, while Fineman shot down that idea.

“I have a memory of starting to do you, Miss Drew. I was in Brooklyn staying with my friends and I saw some video and, I don’t know, I was just fascinated. I was in the mirror being like, ‘Hello,’” she said in Barrymore’s voice.

Barrymore said she will team up with Fineman whenever she can.

“I’ll be in the mirror, a pair, a duo with you anytime. I hope you’ll keep doing this on the show,” Barrymore said. “I’m always afraid, I’m like, ‘That’s it. That’s the nail in the coffin. She’s never doing it again.’ I hope so. You’re my holy moly oly for life and I’m so thrilled you’re here and I am shaking with excitement.”

Barrymore then had Fineman toss to a commercial break in her voice while plugging Barrymore's next guest.

“We’re in the pretty little middle of our show and sunny side up is the sweet and stylish and oh-so-successful Jessica Alba,” she said in her pitch-perfect impression.