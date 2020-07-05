Dr. Phil's son Jordan McGraw engaged to Morgan Stewart

Dr. Phil's son Jordan McGraw has some happy news to share: he is engaged! The 34-year-old musician just got engaged to E! News’ Nightly Pop host and reality star Morgan Stewart after less than a year of dating.

“Fireworks 💥,” the "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" alum captioned a photograph of herself smiling while showing off the diamond ring on that finger.

McGraw also shared the happy news to his Instagram as well. Paired with a pic of the happy couple holding hands, he wrote, “Plenty to smile about…”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Back in March, Stewart, 31, confirmed on Instagram Live that she was dating McGraw for about three months, revealing the duo had previously dated a decade ago.

"You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me," Stewart explained. "And I was like, 'Fine, whatever. I don't care.' And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together."

In 2016, Stewart married her former “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick. They split in August 2019, with Stewart officially filing for divorce two months later.

“Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate way," she wrote at the time on Instagram. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

She continued, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extremely heartfelt and supportive messages so many of you have sent — they have meant the world to me. I will always have a tremendous amount of love and respect for Brendan and our relationship.”

What does Dr. Phil think of the engagement news?

“Morgan Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan,” the 69-year-old television personality commented on Stewart’s announcement. “So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!”

He also gushed on his son's Instagram post over the news as well, writing, "Jordan so happy and proud for you and so thrilled that Morgan is going to be part of the family! Good job on that ring!!"