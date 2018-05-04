Darius Rucker TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Darius Rucker is coming to TODAY! The popular country singer behind the hit songs "Homegrown Honey," "For the First Time" and more will rock our Citi Concert Series on TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

David McClister The country singer will heat up TODAY with a concert on Friday, May 25.

Details:

Date: Friday, May 25

Hashtag: #DariusRuckerTODAY

Fan Passes: Sign up here for a chance to get special access for you and guest to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.