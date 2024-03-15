Who is Dan Schneider? About the producer at the center of ‘Quiet on Set’

Nickelodeon enjoyed one of its greatest periods of success from the late 1990s into the 2010s with a string of hits like “iCarly” and “Drake & Josh.”

Producer and television creator Dan Schneider was a prominent figure during that golden age, shepherding child actors like Ariana Grande and Amanda Bynes to stardom in the process.

However, the new four-part docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which will air on Investigation Discovery on March 17 and 18, features former child actors and writers from hit Nick shows alleging a hostile work environment and bad behavior on shows helmed by Schneider.

The former Nickelodeon producer does not appear in the docuseries, but statements made by Schneider responding to various allegations are shown on screen.

Here’s what to know about Schneider’s ascension to prominence in children’s television, his split with Nickelodeon and the accusations examined in the docuseries.

What is Dan Schneider’s background?

Schneider, 58, grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, before moving to Los Angeles and becoming an actor.

He started his career in front of the camera with roles in slapstick ‘80s teen comedies like “Making the Grade,” “The Big Picture,” and the cult 1985 John Cusack classic “Better Off Dead.”

Dan Schneider (left) was part of the cast of the ABC hit sitcom "Head of the Class" in the late 1980s. ABC via Getty Images

One of his most well-known roles was that of wise-cracking computer genius Dennis Blunden on the ABC sitcom “Head of the Class” from 1986-91. The show featured a group of gifted students in a program under “WKRP in Cincinnati” star Howard Hesseman.

What shows did Dan Schneider work on for Nickelodeon?

Schneider’s first experience with Nickelodeon came as a co-host for the 1988 Kids’ Choice Awards on the network, according to The New York Times.

He then moved behind the camera and was part of his first hit as the producer and writer of the kids’ sketch comedy show “All That,” which launched the careers of several stars who soon had their own shows.

Schneider moved on after four seasons to helm “The Amanda Show,” starring Amanda Bynes. He also was an executive producer and writer in the mid-’90s for “Kenan & Kel,” which helped launch the career of “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson. Schneider also wrote “Good Burger,” the 1997 movie starring Thompson and Kel Mitchell that became a cult hit.

In 2004, Schneider created the Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” starring Drake Bell, who appears in the Investigation Discovery docuseries.

Schneider followed that by creating the teen sitcom “Zoey 101,” starring Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop megastar Britney Spears, as well as “iCarly,” about teen Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), who stars in her own online show.

Schneider shown in 2012 celebrating the 19th birthday of "iCarly" star Miranda Cosgrove with castmates. Charley Gallay / WireImage

He also co-created another hit for Nickelodeon, the 2014 show “Henry Danger.”

In addition to his work behind the scenes, Schneider often popped up in small roles onscreen in many of his shows.

Why did Dan Schneider and Nickelodeon stop working together?

In 2018, Nickelodeon announced it was parting ways with Schneider after 20-plus years of working with the network. “Both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects,” Nickelodeon’s statement said in part at the time.

Before his departure, ViacomCBS, the parent company of Nickelodeon, investigated him and found no evidence of sexual misconduct, but did hear complaints that he was verbally abusive to staff, according to a 2021 report by The New York Times. ViacomCBS launched this investigation due to “internet chatter that trafficked in innuendo about the appropriateness of Schneider’s presence in the world of children’s entertainment,” the Times report reads.

When interviewed by the Times at the time, Schneider declined to comment on the investigation but defended his leadership and denied departing on bad terms.

“I took a break to take care of a lot of stuff that I’d let go by the wayside for decades,” Schneider told the Times.

Ahead of the ID documentary’s release, a representative for Schneider denied that he was overly harsh to his staff.

“Dan has said himself that he was a tough boss to work for and, if he could do things over again, he would act differently,” a spokesperson for Schneider told NBC News. “But let’s be clear, when Dan departed Nickelodeon, a full investigation was done and again, all that was found is that he was a challenging, tough and demanding person to work for and with, nothing else.”

What does the ‘Quiet on Set’ allege happened on the set of Dan Schneider’s shows?

The docuseries further investigates allegations about a toxic workplace under Schneider that were detailed in a 2022 story by Business Insider. (It was produced by Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television - Nonfiction, in association with Business Insider.) The show features interviews with actor Drake Bell, two former female writers who worked with Schneider, and other former Nickelodeon employees.

Bell alleges that he was sexually abused by his former acting and dialogue coach, Brian Peck, who worked with Schneider on “All That” and “The Amanda Show,” according to the docuseries.

Peck was arrested in 2003, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He pleaded no contest to charges on lewd act upon a child and oral copulation of a person under 16, and the court found him guilty on both. He served in a year in jail and was made to register as a sex offender. Bell says in the docuseries that he was the unnamed minor in the case who was abused.

Alexa Nikolas, who was an actor on “Zoey 101,” says in the docuseries that she felt uncomfortable being put in sexually suggestive scenarios on the show.

“Every scene was approved by the network and these shows are all still being aired today,” a spokesperson for Schneider told NBC News. “If there was an actual problem, they would be taken down, but they air constantly all over the world, enjoyed by kids and parents.”

Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton, two writers on “The Amanda Show,” allege in the docuseries that Schneider would regularly ask female crew for massages and subject them to sexual jokes. Kilgen later sued Storybook Productions, which produced “The Amanda Show,” for gender discrimination, saying Schneider denied her equal pay, per NBC News. The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount, according to the ID documentary.

Schneider said he had no control over staff salaries on the show in a statement that airs in the docuseries.

What does Dan Schneider do now?

Schneider said in a 2021 interview with The New York Times that he was “set on returning to television and reintroducing his brand of comedy to new audiences.” His IMDb page notes that a “Henry Danger” movie is upcoming, and he is listed as a writer and producer. No other projects have been announced.

Schneider was also once active on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram. He has not posted on X since 2019, and his most recent Instagram and Facebook posts were in October 2023 to mourn the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry.