John-David Duggar and Abbie Burnett are engaged!

The "Counting On" star, 28, and Burnett revealed the news — and showed off Burnett's engagement ring — in a joyful video posted by TLCme.

Duggar appears on the TLC series "Counting On," which returns July 30. TLC/duggarfamily.com

"We've been ready for this step for a little while," Duggar said as his bride-to-be grinned at him. "But I had a lot of things I wanted to get done to make it really special."

"He succeeded," gushed Burnett, 26.

The happy update comes just one month after the pair went public with their courtship in a TLCme video.

In that clip, Duggar told fans he and his new love had actually known each other for several years. Burnett, who works as a nurse, chimed in to say their romance began after they spent time together at a church function.

"John flew in for a church event here in Oklahoma, where I’m from," she shared. "We really got connected then.”

Duggar also remarked that the couple's path to love was as sweet as it was short.

"We fell in love very quickly," Duggar said, "and it's been a wonderful journey thus far."

Congrats to John-David and Abbie on their happy news!