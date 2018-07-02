'Counting On' star Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are now husband and wife

share tweet pin email

"Counting On" star Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are no longer counting down the days to their wedding. The two married on Saturday, a TLC spokesperson confirmed with TODAY.

Andy Henderson Photography/TLC/duggarfamily.com Josiah Duggar, 21, and Lauren Swanson, 18, are married!

"We are thrilled to announce the marriage of Josiah and Lauren Duggar!" Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who have 19 kids together, wrote on their family website. Josiah is their eighth child.

"God has richly blessed us by adding Lauren to our family. We know He has great plans for them and we are overjoyed that He has brought them together. Thank you to all for prayers and support as Josiah and Lauren start their journey together!"

According to the Duggar, 21, and Swanson, 18, the ceremony was magical. “Our wedding day was absolutely perfect!” the couple told People.

In January, Duggar, who was previously on "19 Kids and Counting," and Swanson announced in a video that they were courting, though they have been friends for years. A few months later, in March, they announced their engagement, sharing the good news in a cute video and Instagram post.

Duggar proposed to Swanson at the “exact spot where her parents were engaged,” he said in a statement provided to E! News.

Swanson herself is no stranger to big families (she has seven younger siblings) and has made an appearance on an episode of the Duggar family's series “19 Kids and Counting” back in 2010.

If you're interested in more information about the ceremony, TLC’s Counting On returns July 30 at 9/8c.