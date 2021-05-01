Cher honors late 'Moonstruck' co-star Olympia Dukakis in heartfelt statements

Cher took to Twitter to remember her late co-star Olympia Dukakis, who died at the age of 89 on Saturday.

Dukakis was best known for starring in "Steel Magnolias" and her Oscar-winning supporting turn in Norman Jewison’s 1987 film “Moonstruck” that also starred Cher. They both snagged Oscars for their portrayal of a working class Italian American mother-daughter duo.

"Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing, Academy Award Winning Actress," Cher, 74, said on Twitter on Saturday, shortly after news of Dukakis' passing was shared.

"Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck, & Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We (laughed) ALL The Time. She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her 'Handsome Talented, Husband.'"

She added, "I Talked To Her 3 Wks Ago. Rip Dear One."

In a subsequent tweet, Cher added, "Wrote This Hrs Ago, But Didn’t hit Twt. (sic) Heard Olympia Was Sick So Called Her Daughter & Said Could I Talk 2 Her. She Said 'She might Not HEAR or SPEAK.' I Called In2 The Receiver 'Olympia It’s Cher, I (love) You.” Remember 'Moonstruck,' She Said, 'Oh Cher, I (love) you.' She Was Weak But Happy. RIP O."

In another tweet, the "Believe" singer recreated a pivotal scene from the film, adding, "You never think about Friends, Loved Ones Leaving, But Thank God We Can See Them."

Dukakis widely considered "Moonstruck" to be her breakthrough.

"Most people don't know because they know me mostly from the films is I'd constantly been working in the theater but once I had my children I didn't want to travel," she said during a 2013 interview on George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight.

Cher and Olympia Dukakis during the 15th Annual People's Choice Awards in Burbank, California. Barry King / WireImage

Dukakis explained that after her youngest child went to college, she got the role that launched her career at 57. "'Moonstruck' was the first one. It's like somebody said, 'Look, she waited all these years. Let's give her something good,'" she shared.

"I mean it was incredible and then that changed my whole life. My daughter was going to college on credit cards when I did that movie you know and after that I was we were able to send our children to college with no problems."

When asked what that meant to her, she answered, "It felt like I was gonna be a good parent."

"You know what it feels like when you can't do those things, you feel like you failed. But the fact that even though we both chose this life, it turned out that we were able to do that, and it made me feel that I had provided."