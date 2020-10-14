Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer remember 'Two and a Half Men﻿' co-star Conchata Ferrell

Conchata Ferrell played a gruff housekeeper on the hit sitcom "Two and a Half Men," but co-stars Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer remembered her "warmth and vulnerability" when the cameras were off in a pair of tributes following her death.

The two stars honored Ferrell after her death at 77 was announced on Tuesday. The longtime television actor had been on a respirator and dialysis at a treatment center after being hospitalized in May and spending more than four weeks in the intensive care unit.

Charlie Sheen remembered his "Two and a Half Men" co-star Conchata Ferrell as "an absolute sweetheart" following her death at 77. Alamy

Ferrell received a pair of Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2005 and 2007 for her role of Berta on "Two and a Half Men," which she played for all 12 seasons of the popular show.

"An absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss," Sheen tweeted with a picture of the two of them together on the show. "Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your 'people' keeping was perfect."

The West Virginia native got her start as an award-winning actor in the theater in the early 1970s before transitioning to television and movies. She received an Emmy nomination in 1992 for her role as attorney Susan Bloom in "L.A. Law" and most recently appeared in the Netflix series "The Ranch" with Ashton Kutcher, who also starred on "Two and a Half Men."

Cryer remembered her role in the 1975 sitcom "Hot l Baltimore," which only lasted for one season and was adapted from an off-Broadway play, which Ferrell also starred in.

"She was a beautiful human," Cryer wrote in a Twitter thread. "Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.

"I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it.

"I had to recount one of my favorite bits of hers from a cancelled mid 70’s sitcom called 'Hot L Baltimore' before she finally got that I was serious."

Cryer, whose "Two and a Half Men" character was mockingly called "Zippy" by Ferrell, encouraged people to check out Ferrell's film work, which included roles in "Edward Scissorhands," "Erin Brockovich" and the 1979 film "Heartland."

"I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her," he wrote. "I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me 'Zippy.'"

Adam Sandler, who starred with Ferrell in the 2002 comedy "Mr. Deeds," also remembered her on Tuesday.

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

"RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family," he tweeted.