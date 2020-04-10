Candace Cameron Bure on why 'faith is so important' to her right now

Candace Cameron Bure says her family’s Easter celebration won’t be as “fancy, crafty or dressed up” this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Fuller House” star, her husband, Valeri Bure, and their three children — Natasha, Lev and Maksim — will observe the holiday this Sunday from their Malibu, California, home, where they are quarantined.

“We plan to watch our church service online (as we have been every week), we will have communion with elements of bread and wine at home,” she shared with TODAY by email. “I posted a picture of mine on Instagram from last week for Palm Sunday.

“And then … it’s about celebrating with food, which we will cook from scratch — no rush for time! And we will probably join a family Zoom call with my parents, brothers and sisters and their families.”

Cameron Bure opened up to TODAY about the role her faith has played in her life during such a challenging time.

How faith has helped her face the challenges of the pandemic:

“My faith in Jesus Christ is the foundation of who I am. My faith is so important to me whether in celebration or in challenges like this pandemic. I continue to stay in God’s word, the Bible, so I am comforted by truth and the hope God gives to all humanity and not allow fear to drive my emotions or decisions.

“I also know that when I have feelings of hopelessness or fear, that God understands them and wraps His arms around us like the Father that He is.”

How she stays connected with her faith:

“My Bible study with my small group of girlfriends is actually online since I travel so much. So that hasn’t changed. It’s a great way to stay connected to a group, regardless of your schedule.

“I’ve also been having more Zoom and social media conversations with friends who share the faith. It’s been amazing to connect this way and something I don’t often do with everyone. So many people are searching for answers right now and I’m grateful to be a source for answers and information.

“I read scripture on my Instagram account and answer faith questions as well as point people to sites that have more information and products they may be looking for, like Bibles and devotionals.”

How faith has guided her interactions with her family during the pandemic:

“Because we value faith as a family, our discussion times have been incredible concerning these topics. We’re also doing what we can to help those in need. We have been working with Salvation Army, who provides help like financial assistance, job training, shelter, food, child care, and emotional and spiritual care to over 23 million Americans each year. We’ve been working with them again through COVID-19 to beef up efforts to those hit even harder during this pandemic. We matched donations up to $10,000 and have raised a total of $40,000 so far!”

A quote that provides her with comfort and hope:

“Romans 8:28 — ‘And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.’”

What she would say to those who might be struggling to find hope at this time:

“God gives hope to all who ask Him for it. Seek Him.

“Have you ever read the Bible? That’s where I’d start! I have answers to the most requested questions I get regarding the Bible on my website: candacecbure.com. Take a look. I hope it will be a blessing to you. God loves you. Just as you are.”