New 'Full House' intro shows what the stars are doing during quarantine

We're all dealing with full houses at the moment, thanks to quarantining efforts over COVID-19.

But the cast from "Full House" (and "Fuller House") knows what that's like in a whole different way. The actors we've loved from both iterations of the classic sitcom are also stuck at home, and it looks like they're spending their extra hours in a very productive way.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.) posted a sweet video featuring most of the main cast members showing us what it's like to live under quarantine, then used all the clips to create a fresh show opening montage for "Full Quarantine" — set, of course, to the "Full House" theme song, "Everywhere You Look."

"#FullQuarantine," she wrote in the caption. "Stay Home. Stay Safe. Unlike #FullHouse, this will go away."

In the video, Bob Saget (Danny) is sanitizing a mop handle, John Stamos (Jesse) tries to squeeze something from a tube, Cameron Bure is hard at work plunging her toilet, Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) goes back to a nap under the covers, Andrea Barber (Kimmy) discovers she's out of eggs and Dave Coulier (Joey) ... well, he's fishing on a dock and pulls in a pizza slice. Show creator Jeff Franklin pops up at the end, tossing a ball to his dogs (who are in surgical masks).

"Full House" ran from 1987-95, with the reboot "Fuller House" premiering in 2016.

There's one other thing that makes the video special: Each participant makes sure to give the camera a cheesy smile (Coulier's may be extra cheesy thanks to the slice), in classic sitcom style.

A few folks are missing, including Lori Loughlin, who played Becky and has been dealing with fallout from the college admissions scandal, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle.

The video ends with the gang all together sharing meals on "Full House," and the words "stay safe and stay home ... unlike 'Full House' this will all go away."