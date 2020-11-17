Candace Cameron Bure tells Kelly Clarkson why she 'bawled her eyes out'

Candace Cameron may be an expert at making people laugh, but even she gets down in the dumps sometimes.

The former "Fuller House" star opened up during Tuesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" about how she cried uncontrollably while in Vancouver shooting the latest "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries" movie for Hallmark.

Despite having fun while quarantining with co-star Marilu Henner, Bure, 44, said it was hard being far away from hubby Valerie Bure, 46, and their kids: Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

"It's very rainy and gray here so I've been working out a lot ... and there's a Peloton in this house that we're staying in and I got on for a workout and had no idea what hit me but I bawled my eyes out," said the star.

"I think it's just the gray up here and missing my family and being in quarantine. You go a little stir crazy," she continued.

As footage of her looking emotional appeared on screen, Bure said the tears helped her to snap out of her funk.

"It was like this flood of emotional release, which was great. I felt a whole lot better after it," she said.

The mom of three appeared on the show alongside fellow Hallmark movie stars Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert. Bure's latest holiday movie for the network, "If I Only Had Christmas," premieres Nov. 29.

During an interview with TODAY last month, Candace Cameron Bure shared the marriage advice she'd give her son Lev and his fiancée, Taylor Hutchinson, who announced their engagement in August.

"I think what's most important is that you grow together, especially when you’re a young couple, as my husband and I were," said Bure. "Keep dating each other through the whole marriage, keep having fun together."