Candace Cameron Bure shares behind-the-scenes pics from 'Fuller House' finale

It’s only been five months since viewers bid their final farewell to “Fuller House,” but it’s been a full year since the cast and crew said goodbye to each other.

On Sunday, leading lady Candace Cameron Bure, better known to fans as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the final day on the set of the beloved Netflix sitcom and to the sweet storyline that wrapped it all up in a bow — and trio of white dresses, flowers and an unforgettable wedding.

“One year ago today, we said our final goodbyes to Fuller House,” she wrote in a caption on Instagram. “5 amazing seasons filled with love, laughter and a few tears. I miss you all so much!”

Bure added the hashtag “#SheWolfPack” to the message, which accompanied a video from the set. The clip showed her and co-stars Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) and Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) caught up in a teary embrace.

But it was in her Instagram stories where the 44-year-old actor really got in the throwback spirit, sharing dozens of behind-the-scenes photos from the finale shoot, in which all of their characters walked down the aisle.

candacecbure/ Instagram

In one pic, the trio of stars could be seen in their different wedding-day gowns — all white, but each offering a nod to their character’s respective personality, from cute and busy (Kimmy) to smooth and sleek (D.J.) to classic yet one-of-a-kind (Steph).

And in another sweet shot, Bure raises a glass next to her on-screen groom, Scott Weinger (Steve Hale).

candacecbure/ Instagram

“It will always be Steve,” she wrote over the pic that would make any fan swoon.

And Bure looked like the picture-perfect blushing bride in a photo that reminder her of another nuptial moment.

candacecbure/ Instagram

The star, who married Valeri Bure back in 1996, wrote, “Why did I kinda feel like this was my real wedding day?” along with the hashtag “#giddy.”

And just like on a real wedding day, she received flowers on the finale set.

candacecbure/ Instagram

A card next to a pot of pink roses read, “Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you…” The message was simply signed Lori, presumably referring to Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the series before her involvement in the last year’s college admissions scandal, for which she’s now serving a two-month sentence in federal prison.

There was no caption added to that shot, but when Bure spoke in response to Loughlin’s predicament during a visit to TODAY last year, she said, “I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

And the whole cast will always share special memories from their time together, both on "Full" and "Fuller House."