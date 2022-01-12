“Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure is mourning the loss of her co-star, Bob Saget.

In a heartfelt post shared on Tuesday, Bure asked why her television dad had “to leave us so soon.” Saget was found dead at the age of 65 by police at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando on Sunday.

“We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood,” she wrote. “You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud.”

Bure added that they had been “deeply connected” since the day they met when she was just 10 years old.

“You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before,” she said. “I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again.”

Bure concluded that there “will never be another like you (Saget).”

“I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it.”

Saget’s family from “Full House” has been open about their devastation at losing the TV patriarch of the ABC family sitcom, which aired from 1987 until 1995.

In a joint statement, the cast wrote they were grieving “as a family.”

“Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob,” it continued. “He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly.”

The statement ended with the cast asking fans to “hug the people you love” in honor of Saget.

“No one gave better hugs than Bob,” it said.

The statement was signed by John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, and “Full House” creator, Jeff Franklin.

Other cast members have posted their own personal tributes to Saget, who died while on tour. Local officials have said there was no evidence of foul play or drug use in Saget’s death, though they are still working to determine the cause and manner in which he died.

Tuesday’s statement is at least the fourth time Bure has written about her love for her TV dad; on Sunday after news of his passing, Bure tweeted that she had “no words.”

“Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

On Monday morning, she shared a photo of herself hugging the late comedian.

“I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye,” she wrote with a broken heart emoji. “35 years wasn’t long enough.”