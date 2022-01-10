Bob Saget’s wife speaks out for the 1st time since his death

Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, said she is "completely shattered" over the actor and comedian's sudden death at age 65.

Rizzo, who married Saget in October 2018, detailed her love for the late "Full House" star on Monday in an emotional statement to People.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," wrote Rizzo. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.

"When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time," the “Eat Travel Rock” blogger added.

Saget announced his and Rizzo's engagement in November 2017 on Instagram after two years of dating.

Rizzo's statement comes after Saget's daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Sherri Kramer, issued their own statement saying they were "devastated" by their father's shocking death.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in statement to TODAY. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Hours later, oldest daughter Aubrey shared an image on Instagram of what appeared to be the last text message Saget sent to her. It said: “Thank you. Love you, Showtime!”

Saget was found dead at age 65 in an Orlando-area hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed.

The comedian was on a nationwide stand-up comedy tour that was scheduled to run until June 2022. He'd performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night, and posted about the show's success afterward on Twitter.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," Saget wrote, adding, "I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s---."

The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office issued a statement on Monday announcing that an autopsy had been performed on Saget’s body earlier that day.

“At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” said Joshua Stephany, chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties, in the statement.

Saget's TV family also remembered him with loving tributes. The original stars of "Full House" shared a heartfelt statement about the actor Monday.

"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the cast wrote, in part.

The statement went on to call Saget, who played family patriarch Danny Tanner on the series, "a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us."

It concluded with a plea for fans to show affection to their own loved ones: “We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."