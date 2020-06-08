Bryce Dallas Howard tells fans to 'go further' than 'The Help' to understand racism

"The Help" is currently the most streamed movie on Netflix amid the national protests against racism and police brutality, but one of its stars, Bryce Dallas Howard, wants people to "go further."

"I've heard that #TheHelp is the most viewed film on @netflix right now!" she wrote on Instagram. "I’m so grateful for the exquisite friendships that came from that film — our bond is something I treasure deeply and will last a lifetime."

"This being said, 'The Help' is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers," she added. "We can all go further."

Howard shared a list of other movies people should watch as they seek to learn more about the Civil Rights era, racism and police brutality in the United States.

Those include movies such as "13th," "Selma," "I am Not Your Negro" and "Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland." She encouraged her followers to leave a comment recommending more titles.

While "The Help" was a box office success, it has since been criticizing for its fictionalized account of the Civil Rights era through the eyes of a white woman, while not focusing enough on the perspective of the black actresses in the film. The movie follows a white writer, Emma Stone, who interviews black woman about their experiences working as maids in white households.

Viola Davis, who was nominated for a best actress Academy Award for her performance as Aibileen, told the New York Times in 2018 that she "felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard."

"I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They’re my grandma. They’re my mom. And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, 'I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it.'" she said. "I never heard that in the course of the movie."