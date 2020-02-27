Britney Spears shares video of moment she broke her foot: 'It's kind of loud'

Listen up. Unless you're squeamish.

Britney Spears recently broke her foot and took to Instagram Wednesday to let fans see — and hear — the precise moment it happened.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!!” she captioned the video of her dancing. "And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

The clip features Spears in black shorts and a sports bra dancing along to the Kings of Leon song “Sex on Fire.”

Everything seems to be going well until the tail end of the clip, when you can hear a pop and the singer crumbles to the floor, grabbing the foot.

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted his own message of support for the “Toxic” singer earlier this month on Instagram.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” he wrote. “my lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off.”