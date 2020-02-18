Britney Spears' boyfriend shares sweet message after she breaks bone in foot

Britney Spears will be sidelined from the dance floor for the next few weeks while she recuperates from a broken bone in her left foot.

The singer's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is making sure that his "lioness," the nickname he has for Spears, is taken care of during her recovery.

Asghari, who is a model and personal trainer, posted a video of himself writing "STRONGER" on Spears' cast, which is not only a mantra for her recovery, but also the name of one of his girlfriend's hit songs.

He also shared a photo of the couple having fun with Instagram filters while waiting at what appears to be a doctor's office.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl," Asghari wrote. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger."

The metatarsal is one of five long bones in the foot. While it's unknown which metatarsal Spears broke, a break on the fifth metatarsal, which is on the outside edge of the foot, is a common injury known as the "dancer's fracture." Typical recovery time is six to eight weeks, but sometimes longer, according to the National Library of Medicine.

We're wishing Britney a speedy recovery and have no doubt that she'll soon be stronger than yesterday!