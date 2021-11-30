Britney Spears says she’s now on ‘the right medication’ following conservatorship

Following the dissolution of the controversial conservatorship she was under for nearly 14 years, Britney Spears is celebrating her newfound freedom on social media.

"That beautiful … nice … and warm f---ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday night. "And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!"

She added that it "feels so good to just BE HERE." She did not specify what kind of medication she is taking.

"Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME 🙋🏼‍♀️💖🎉 !!!!! Let’s watch watch watch some TV folks 📺 !!!" she concluded.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny dissolved the conservatorship on Friday, Nov. 12.

"The court finds the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required," Penny said at the time. "Effective the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears person and estate are is terminated."

Two months earlier, Penny ruled to suspend James "Jamie" Spears as his daughter’s conservator.

The conservatorship became the focal point of the #FreeBritney movement after intense media scrutiny. In March, the pop star filed a request for her father to resign as conservator and be replaced with a professional conservator.

She gave emotional testimony at the time, asking the judge to dissolve the legal arrangement and explaining more about her situation.

"I am traumatized," she said. "I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane and I’m depressed. I cry every day..."

After she was granted her freedom in November, Spears shared a video to her Instagram of fans celebrating outside the courthouse.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” she wrote. “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney"