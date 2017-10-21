Bethany Hamilton poses with son to announce pregnancy update

share tweet pin email

Weeks after announcing she was expecting her second child, pro surfer and shark-attack survivor Bethany Hamilton posted a photo on Instagram Friday celebrating the halfway point in her pregnancy with her 2-year-old son by her side.

"20 weeks along and feeling excited everyday! For those who don't know 20 weeks is about halfway along in pregnancy," wrote the 27-year-old, who lives on Kauai, a Hawaiian island.

In the photo, she and her toddler, Tobias, both lay a hand on her baby bump. They are standing on a pristine beach with the surf rolling in behind them. The sand in front of them is outlined with the words "20 weeks."

Ed Sloane / AFP - Getty Images Hamilton's heroics in Fiji came almost exactly a year after she gave birth to her first child.

Hamilton's success story started with tragedy: A shark attack left her with just one arm when she was 13 years old. Nonetheless, four years later she pursued professional surfing.

Then, in May of 2016, she beat a six-time world champion to place third in the World Surf League's Fiji Women's Pro competition.

In her earlier post announcing her second pregnancy, she shared a video of her young son and husband, Adam Dirks, in which Tobias is pointing to her stomach and giving it kisses. She lovingly captioned the post, "Baby in there!"

Hamilton has become an inspirational figure to many for her religious devotion and her determination in the face of adversity.