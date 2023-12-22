Looking for a fun animated movie to enjoy with the whole family? With hundreds of animated films at our fingertips these days thanks to streaming services like Disney+ and Amazon Prime, it can be hard to know which one to choose.

While some animated movies are aimed at younger viewers, many animated films also strike a chord with adult viewers, too. The most enduring animated movies seem to appeal to people of all ages, and can be appreciated by kids and grown-ups alike for their beautiful visuals, masterful storytelling and memorable music.

This list is by no means exhaustive, but here are 20 of the best animated movies of all time, from beloved classics like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Pinocchio” to more recent favorites including “Frozen” and “Turning Red.”

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ (1937)

This Disney classic was the first feature-length cel animated film, created by painting watercolor on transparent celluloid sheets. The animated musical, an adaptation of an 1812 Brothers Grimm fairy tale, tells the story of Snow White, an orphaned princess who’s cursed by an evil queen jealous of her beauty. With some help from her seven dwarf friends, will Snow White be rescued by true love’s first kiss?

‘Pinocchio’ (1940)

Disney’s second animated feature film tells the story of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet brought to life by the Blue Fairy after his maker, Geppetto, wishes for a real boy. Pinocchio discovers the dangers and joys of being human, guided by his conscience, Jiminy Cricket.

‘Shrek’ (2001)

Shrek, a disgruntled ogre, is outraged when fairy tale creatures start invading his swamp, driven out of the kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad. To get his swamp back, Shrek must rescue a runaway princess, Fiona, who isn't quite what she seems. This quick-witted romp turns fairy tale tropes upside down and features memorable voice performances by Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and John Lithgow.

‘Big Hero 6’ (2014)

A teenage robotics prodigy, Hiro Hamada, teams up with a giant inflatable robot, Baymax, to defeat the villain who killed Hiro’s brother, Tadashi. The action unfolds against the backdrop of San Fransokyo, a fictional mashup of San Francisco and Tokyo. “Big Hero 6” won an Oscar for best animated feature in 2015, and was the highest-grossing animated film of 2014, according to Deadline.

'The Lion King' (1994)

This Disney classic follows the adventures of a young lion cub, Simba, who goes into hiding after the death of his father, Mufasa, and ultimately discovers his true destiny. The film features memorable voice performances from James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Jeremy Irons as the evil Scar, Nathan Lane as Timon, and Whoopi Goldberg as Shenzi.

'Despicable Me' (2010)

It’s the movie that introduced the world to the Minions. Gru, a dastardly supervillain, plots to steal the moon with the help of his yellow, overall-wearing Minion army. However, when a trio of adorable orphans enters his life, he must rethink everything he thought he knew about being an evil mastermind.

'Mulan' (1998)

A young woman poses as a man to take her father’s place in the Imperial Army. This Disney animated musical is based on the legend of Hua Mulan, a Chinese folk hero dating back to the fourth century. Mulan’s singing parts were performed by Lea Salonga, the same singer who provided the singing voice of Jasmine in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

A young orphan, Lilo, and her older sister, Nani, think they are adopting a dog from the local pound in Hawaii. However, their new pet, Stitch, turns out to be an extraterrestrial creature and general agent of chaos who’s been exiled from his home planet. Stitch may not be exactly what Lilo bargained for, but their close bond will save the day.

'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Hiccup, a gawky teen in a Viking village, is eager to prove himself by becoming a dragon slayer. However, when he sets out to slay the rare and dangerous Night Fury, he discovers that the dragons that have been menacing his village are not what they seem.

'Frozen' (2013)

This Disney film, inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Snow Queen,” became an instant classic upon its release. The story follows Anna, a princess whose kingdom is trapped in eternal ice and winter thanks to a spell from estranged sister, Queen Elsa. With the help of a sidekick snowman, a reindeer, and a mountaineer, Anna sets out to find Queen Elsa and break her wintery spell. “Frozen” won numerous awards, including two Oscars for best animated feature and best original song.

'Fantasia' (1940)

This is one of Disney’s most innovative animated films, featuring eight vignettes, some more abstract than others, set to pieces of classical music. Mickey Mouse stars as a clumsy sorcerer’s assistant in one famous sequence, set to Paul Dukas’ "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice." In another memorable scene, fairies, mushrooms and flowers dance and spin to Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite.”

'Toy Story' (1995)

To infinity, and beyond! A little boy’s toys come to life in this groundbreaking animated classic. Tom Hanks voices Woody, a cowboy doll, who butts heads with Buzz Lightyear, voices by Tim Allen, a high-tech action figure. “Toy Story” was Pixar’s first feature-length film, and the first entirely computer animated feature film.

'Zootopia' (2016)

Judy Hopps is thrilled when she becomes the first bunny police officer in Zootopia, a city where animals live in harmony. Judy is ready to serve, but due to her small size, she finds herself relegated to less important beats, like parking duty. But when predators mysteriously begin disappearing from Zootopia, it’s Judy who hops to the rescue, with some help from a wily fox.

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

The debate continues over whether “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie — but either way, there’s no denying it’s a classic. This quirky stop-motion animation film tells the story of Jack Skellington, the mayor of Halloween Town, who becomes obsessed with Christmas. Unfortunately, his well-meaning fascination with Christmas takes a dark turn when he attempts to kidnap Santa Claus.

'Aladdin' (1992)

Everything changes for Aladdin, a “street rat” just trying to get by in Agrabah, when he finds a magical lamp in the Cave of Wonders. With some help from a magical genie, Aladdin poses as a wealthy prince to try to win the hand of the beautiful Princess Jasmine. But first, they will have to outwit the kingdom’s scheming vizier, Jafar. Robin Williams delivers a career highlight performance as The Genie in this Disney classic.

'Howl’s Moving Castle' (2004)

Sophia, a hatmaker’s daughter, is magically transformed into a 90-year-old woman by the Witch of Waste. She must use all her wits to break the spell, with some help from a young sorcerer, Howl, and his unusual castle. This film was a hit in Japan and was also critically acclaimed in the United States, where a dubbed version was released. “Howl’s Moving Castle” was nominated for best animated feature at the 2006 Academy Awards.

'Coco' (2017)

Twelve-year-old Miguel’s parents don’t understand his dream of playing the guitar — and in fact, his family has banned music altogether thanks to an ancestor who supposedly abandoned his family to pursue a musical career. Miguel’s life takes a turn when he is magically transported to the Land of the Dead, where he meets his ancestors and discovers the truth about his great-great-grandfather's musical past.

'Chicken Run' (2000)

Can Ginger the hen and her pals escape Tweedy’s Chicken Farm before the nefarious Mrs. Tweety turns them all into chicken pies? This charming claymation film — the first full-length animated feature from Aardman, the studio behind “Wallace and Gromit” — remains the highest-grossing stop motion feature film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

'Up' (2009)

A grumpy widower, Carl Fredricksen, is determined to fulfill a dream he had with his late wife, Ellie: tying a bunch of balloons to his house and flying to Paradise Falls in South America. As he sets off on his adventure, he’s joined by a plucky young stowaway and wilderness explorer, Russell, a loyal dog, Dug, and a giant bird, Kevin. “Up,” which begins with a famously tear-inducing montage about Carl and Ellie’s life together, is only one of three animated films to have been nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award (the other two were “Beauty and the Beast in 1991 and “Toy Story 3” in 2010).

'Turning Red' (2022)

On the one hand, 13-year-old Mei is a dutiful daughter, helping care for her family’s temple in 1990s Toronto. On the other hand, she’s a teen trying to break free from her mother’s strict rules (and focus on her crush on the lead singer of her favorite boy band, 4*Town). What Mei will soon learn is that as she comes of age, she has the power to transform into a giant red panda whenever her emotions run high.

