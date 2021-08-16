Barbra Streisand says Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born' was 'wrong idea'

Barbra Streisand is having second thoughts about the 2018 film "A Star Is Born."

Though the iconic singer, who won an Academy Award for her performance of "Evergreen" in the 1976 version of "A Star Is Born," originally supported the remake featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, she's not so sure about the film in retrospect, as she recently told the Australian program "The Sunday Project."

"At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, That's interesting," said the singer-actor, now 79.

"Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea," she said. "So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976."

"I thought it was the wrong idea," she added.

Kris Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand in 1976's "A Star Is Born" Alamy

Still, Streisand admitted that it's hard to "argue with success." The 2018 version, directed by Cooper, earned several Oscar nominations, including a win for Lady Gaga for the No. 1 hit "Shallow."

In addition to the 1976 and 2018 versions of the story, which focuses on a singer-songwriter on the downslide who falls for a musician on the rise, the story was told in 1937 with Janet Gaynor and Fredric March and in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the 2018 version of "A Star Is Born" Alamy

Back when the movie was filming, Streisand reportedly visited the set and "gave us a blessing," Cooper told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. "Everybody was so excited she was there," he added. "We just looked at each other and were like, 'Wow. How are we here right now?'"

But Streisand is having the last word. "I don't care so much about success as I do originality," she told "The Sunday Project."

Related: