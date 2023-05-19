‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran re-creates Martha Stewart's swimsuit cover

Martha Stewart's historic cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is inspiring women everywhere, including "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran.

Corcoran, 74, recreated Stewart's now iconic look wearing a white swimsuit with an orange coverup in an Instagram post.

"I can’t cook, but I sure can swim," she wrote in the caption.

Stewart, 81, commented on Corocan's picture: "Looking great barbara Corcoran!!!!!"

Other celebrities also gushed over Corcoran, with Paris Hilton writing "That's hot" with a flame emoji, and Lindsay Lohan commenting a red heart emoji.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Stewart announced her cover photo on TODAY on Monday, May 15, making her the oldest model to grace the cover in SI Swimsuit history.

"I like that picture," Stewart said on TODAY. "I’m sort of shaking because it’s odd to go to an island and then get changed into nine different bathing suits in one day in front of all those people ... it turned out OK."

TODAY's Hoda Kotb responded, "It turned out more than OK."

Stewart revealed at a launch party for the magazine's swimsuit issue on Thursday, May 18 that her love life has gotten a bit of a boost thanks to the cover reveal.

"I've gotten a few inquiries. Just a couple," Stewart told "Entertainment Tonight."

But she kept her lips sealed on the names who might have slid into her DMs.