By Sarah Jackson

"The Bachelorette" alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth have broken up, a rep for the couple has confirmed.

"After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends and we will continue to support each other," the couple said in a press release.

"Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time."

Bristowe met Booth when she was the lead on season 11 of "The Bachelorette." The two quickly hit it off, with Bristowe giving Booth the first impression rose on the first night. She accepted his proposal on the season finale in 2015 and the two had been engaged since then.

Bristowe came to the show after appearing as a contestant for Chris Soules' heart on season 19 of "The Bachelor."

The couple had been far apart for stretches at a time, after Booth started his own gym in Nashville and Bristowe continued to spend time in her native Canada.

"We are both so busy, and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart," Bristowe said in an episode of her podcast, Off the Vine, in August.

Bristowe also hinted at their time spent apart in an Instagram post in September. The picture of her and Booth had the caption, "It's been a minute."