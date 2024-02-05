Luke Combs reacts after ‘remarkable moment’ with Tracy Chapman at the Grammy Awards

Luke Combs is speaking out about performing "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the 2024 Grammy Awards, calling the pair's surprise duet a "remarkable moment."

"I'll have more to say about last night when I've had the chance to process it. All I can say now is thank you Tracy and thank you @recordingacademy for letting me be a part of a truly remarkable moment. I'm very thankful," the country music star wrote alongside a Billboard post about the duo's performance he shared in his Instagram stories.

In 2023, Combs scored success with his version of “Fast Car,” turning Chapman's original song into a hit again 35 years after its 1988 release.

In a surprise move at the Feb. 4 ceremony, Chapman emerged onstage with an acoustic guitar at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where she began performing “Fast Car” to wild applause from the star-studded audience.

Combs called his duet with Chapman a "remarkable moment." @lukecombs via Instagram

The legendary singer was soon followed onstage by Combs, who alternated verses with Chapman on her folky ballad, which tells the story of a working-class narrator dreaming of escaping generations of poverty.

Combs bows to Chapman after performing "Fast Car" alongside her at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The pair's duet was met with a standing ovation from their fellow musicians, including Taylor Swift, who rose to her feet to sing along while the two performed.

Fans watching at home posted on social media about how moved they were to see Combs and Chapman perform the poignant song together.

Chapman's version of "Fast Car" reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1988 and earned her a Grammy for best pop female vocal performance.

The pair's duet was met with a standing ovation. John Shearer / Getty Images

Combs' version of the song, off his 2023 album "Gettin’ Old," rose to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It also won the CMA Award for song of the year.

Chapman told Billboard in July 2023 that she was pleased that Combs' version of "Fast Car" was introducing the song to new listeners.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car,'" she said.

Combs followed up by expressing his gratitude to Chapman, calling "Fast Car" a "perfect song."

"The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones. I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!” he gushed to Billboard.

Combs had covered "Fast Car" during his live performances for several years before recording the song.

In concert footage he posted on Instagram in May 2023, the country singer opened up about falling in love with "Fast Car" as a child when his father played Chapman's self-titled debut album on the cassette player in his truck.

“There was this one song that really stuck out to me. It was called ‘Fast Car.’ That song meant a lot to me ever since then — for my whole life. I always think about my dad when it comes on and us spending time together."

The same month, Combs shared a photo of his father's scuffed-up cassette tape of Chapman's album. "Found THE cassette my dad first played Tracy Chapman’s 'Fast Car' on for me when I was a kid!" he said.