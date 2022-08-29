Lil Nas X says he feels ‘amazing’ in extravagant outfit to the 2022 VMAs

If Lil Nas X arrived to the 2022 MTV VMAs looking to stun, then he succeeded. The singer, who is up for seven awards, wore an outfit designed by Harris Reed, a 26-year-old pioneer of gender fluid fashion.

"This is heavy," the "Industry Baby" rapper, 23, told Nessa Diab on the black carpet of the headpiece and skirt. "It's something fresh, something new. I feel amazing."

Lil Nas X at the 2022 VMAs. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Heavy or not, Lil Nas X was able to twirl the skirt on the black carpet with aplomb.

The look was part of Reed's “60 Years a Queen” collection, unveiled in February 2022 and inspired by Queen Victoria, per the designer's website.

Bebe Rexha brought up Lil Nas X's outfit in her own interview with Diab, saying "the fashion" is what set the VMAs apart from other awards shows.

Lil Nas X also celebrated being named the brand ambassador for YSL Beauty. "Tho i don’t know what the word means yet i feel very accomplished," he tweeted along with the announcement.

The outfit has been compared to Cher and the gold outfit Iman wore to the 2021 Met Gala, also designed by Harris Reed.

Iman at the 2021 Met Gala. Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Reed, in a Vogue interview, said Iman's outfit was inspired by 18th-century cage crinolines and their ability to “take up space in a way that says, ‘I deserve to be here and I own it."

Certainly, the same can be said of Lil Nas X's outfit. The rapper took up space on the carpet – and may take home awards.