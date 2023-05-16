Congratulations, Hoda! The TODAY co-anchor wins a Webby and gives 5-word speech

Congratulations are in order for TODAY's own Hoda Kotb!

The TODAY co-anchor accepted a 2023 Webby Award Monday night for her podcast "Making Space with Hoda Kotb," and her speech was filled with love.

Wilmer Valderrama and Hoda Kotb appear onstage during the Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Webby Award

The ceremony for the 27th annual Webby Awards were held Monday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

While the winners were announced in April, the May 15 ceremony honored a Webby tradition of giving five-word acceptance speeches, and Hoda was up to the challenge.

"OK, here are my five," she began after accepting her award from Wilmer Valderrama. "Listen and love, love, love."

The Webby Awards celebrates "excellence on the Internet," and Hoda won for her episode featuring Viola Davis, which came out in April 2022.

"I'd like to thank Viola Davis who was the star of that episode," Hoda said on TODAY when it was announced that she had won. "She's amazing."