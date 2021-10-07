Adele opens up about new beau Rich Paul for 1st time

Love is in the air for Adele and her new beau, Rich Paul.

The singer shared details about their budding relationship in new interviews with the U.S. and British editions of Vogue, and revealed that they were friends for quite some time before things turned romantic early this year.

“He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” the November cover girl told American Vogue.

Adele and Paul were photographed at an NBA Finals game in July.

Adele, 33, first met Paul, founder of the sports agency Klutch Sports Group, at a party a couple of years ago, and the witty banter commenced pretty quickly.

“I was a bit drunk. I said: Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now,” the British pop star told the magazine. “He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

The new couple went Instagram official last month when Adele posted a photo of them posing for a sweet snapshot.

The couple previously were spotted getting nice and cozy at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July. Adele told American Vogue that she didn't give all that much thought to the fact that cameras could potentially be on them during the outing.

“I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it,” she explained.

When Paul did bring up the likelihood of the two of them being noticed at the game, Adele handled it in stride.

“He was like, What are people going to say? And I was like, That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent. And he was like, Okay, cool,” she recalled.

Adele covers the November issues of American and British Vogue. Here, she's seen striking a pose for the U.S. cover. Alasdair Mclellan / VOGUE

The Grammy Award winner — who filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in September 2019 after tying the knot in May 2018 — wasn't thrilled to be back in the dating game.

“It’s been s---. And 99.9 percent of the stories that have been written about me are absolutely made up,” she said.

Now that she has a new man in her life, Adele is on cloud nine and enjoying the comfort that comes from being in a solid relationship.

“I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild,” she said.

The "Hello" singer is mom to an 8-year-old son named Angelo, and she said that being a single mother influenced what she was looking for in a relationship.

“I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want,” she said.

Adele is also featured in British Vogue's November issue, and she told the publication that she and Paul are "very happy." She said one of the things she loves the most about her beau is his sense of humor.

“He’s great. He’s so f------ funny. He’s so smart, you know," she said.

Now that she's going out in public with her new man, Adele feels a certain level of peace since he seems comfortable with her fast-paced life.

“I did date before Rich, but they hated it,” she said. “They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me, which meant that I guarded all of it beyond. It never evolved because we were never experiencing things together. Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows.”