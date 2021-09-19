Adele has gone Instagram official with her new beau, Rich Paul!

The 33-year-old slyly shared the personal news in an Instagram carousel post on Sunday, posting three photos. The first two shots were solo pictures of the singer as she posed in a stunning sculptural black and white Schiaparelli dress adorned with statement earrings and full-glam makeup.

In the third and final shot of the post, Adele and Paul posed cheek-to-cheek for a sweet black and white photo booth picture of the couple.

Adele and Rich Paul have seemingly gone public with their months-long rumored relationship. Adele / Instagram

The “Hello” singer simply captioned the post with a single red heart emoji.

Who is Adele dating?

Rich Paul, 39, is a sports agent hailing from Cleveland, Ohio. He is the founder of the sports agency, Klutch Sports Group, and has represented dozens of NBA players throughout the year, including his longtime friend, LeBron James.

The couple were first spotted together in public back in July when they sat courtside at Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Footprint Center in Phoenix for the matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the home team, the Phoenix Suns.

At the time, ESPN journalist Brian Windhorst referred to Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend” on his podcast, “The Lowe Post,” saying, “Rich Paul, (LeBron's) agent, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele.”

"This is the first time they’ve come out in public together,” Windhorst added. "So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Adele at game five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares an eight-year-old son, Angelo.

The couple officially tied the knot on May 4, 2018 after years of dating, but announced their separation in August of 2019. Adele filed for divorce in September and cited “irreconcilable differences.” They finalized their divorce in March of this year and agreed to share joint custody of their son.

During her hosting stint at “Saturday Night Live” in October of 2020, Adele made a point to reveal that she was single amid rumors that she was dating the rapper, Skepta last year. Following the show, she shared a celebratory Instagram post and thanked a laundry list of people involved, including Lorne Michaels and Maya Rudolph.

To conclude her post, the singer subtly addressed the rumors and poked fun at her notoriously private lifestyle, writing, "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year ♥️.”