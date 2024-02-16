He’s a five-time All-Star player, an American League MVP, a three-time Silver Slugger and a history-making home run hitter. And, of course, Aaron Judge is also the celebrated captain of the New York Yankees.

But while he’s made a name for himself as a standout team player on the field, the baseball great is part of a solid team off the field, too. Judge and Samantha Bracksieck have been a part of each other’s lives since their school days, and since 2021, they’ve been husband and wife.

She stood by him “calm as a cucumber” as he broke Roger Maris’ decades-long Yankees and AL record of 61 homers in a single season. And when it came time to end his free-agent reign, it was Bracksieck who helped him decide to stay with the only MLB home he’s ever known.

“I met a lot of great teams, a lot of great people along, along the way,” Judge explained during a 2023 visit to “The Tonight Show.” “But, you know, after every meeting, I’d sit down with my wife, and we kind of look at each other and be like, ‘We’re Yankees.'”

What else is there to know about the woman who’s a Yankee by marriage? Read on to learn more.

Aaron Judge Samantha Bracksieck on Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Mary DeCicco / MLB Photos via Getty Images

Her background

Like Judge, Bracksieck attended Linden High School in Linden, California, before they both moved on to California State University, Fresno. That’s where she went on to study kinesiology.

In 2017, the Fresno State College of Health and Human Services awarded her the Outstanding Master’s Degree Project for her thesis on “Posterior Elbow Angle During the Movement Phase of Throwing in Relation to the Susceptibility of UCL Injury in Major League Baseball Players.”

How she met Judge

Bracksieck met Judge when they were both teens.

The couple have remained tightlipped about the origins of their love story, but the first hints of a romance reportedly began when they dated on and off in high school.

The pair became Instagram official in 2014, when he shared photos of himself alongside Bracksieck and his parents at a Thanksgiving Day 5K race.

Judge and Bracksieck attended the same high school and met when they were teens. Mary DeCicco / MLB Photos via Getty Images

Marriage

Judge made a big mark in 2021 with a batting average of .287, 39 home runs, 98 RBIs and 89 runs over the course of 148 games, and he even won the Silver Slugger award for the second time in his career. But his biggest move of the year was off the field, when he and Bracksieck wed in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

According to the Daily Mail, which published photos from the event, the nuptials took place December 11, outside the Montage Kapalua Bay hotel in Lahaina.

Judge’s former teammate Tyler Wade was part of the wedding party, and he shared a selection of joyful photos of the pre-wedding festivities on Instagram.

Her height

Fans of the couple often comment about Bracksieck’s height on social media, as she appears quite petite alongside her towering husband. But those wanting specifics may be disappointed.

Though, even in heels, it looks as though she’s at least a foot and a half shorter than Judge, who stands 6-foot-7, Bracksieck hasn’t publicly mentioned her exact height.

She’s athletic, too

Bracksieck has been seen cheering Judge on from the stands for years, and he recently had the chance to return the support when his wife participated in the New York City Marathon.

The outfielder was seen embracing Bracksieck after she crossed the finish line in Central Park on Nov. 5, 2023.