5 Seconds of Summer TODAY concert: What you need to know

5 Seconds of Summer are coming to TODAY! The Australian pop/punk band behind the upcoming album, "Youngblood," which will feature their hit song "Want You Back," will rock TODAY with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Hi or Hey Records 5 Seconds of Summer will be performing on TODAY on Friday, June 22, as part of our Summer Citi Concert series.

Details:

Date: Friday, June 22

Hashtag: #5SOSTODAY

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.