The nominations for the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are out, and the list is filled with expected overachievers (see "Game of Thrones") and perennial favorites (see "Veep" and its leading lady, Julia Dreyfus).

But there were also plenty of surprises among the nods — from those who made the cut in the crowded categories to this year's long, long list of snubs.

And the oversights don't get any bigger than what happened to the "Big Bang Theory."

The final scene from the final episode of "The Big Bang Theory." CBS

The fan-favorite series wrapped up its 12-season run this year, but don't expect the sitcom to sail off into the sunset with any sentimental series-finale Emmys.

The show itself was a no-show in the outstanding comedy lineup, and even repeat Emmy-winner Jim Parsons was left out of this year's mix.

Maybe it wasn't about a lack of "Big Bang Theory" love from the Television Academy, but rather a need to make room for a big surprise contender.

After five seasons of ignoring "Schitt's Creek," the Emmys recognized the quirky comedy in the series category, as well as offering up acting noms for leads Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.

"Schitt's Creek" isn't such a bad place to be for TV comedy. Netflix

O'Hara wasn't the only surprise in the outstanding actress in a comedy roundup. Christina Applegate made the cut for her role in the freshman season of the dark comedy "Dead to Me."

But there was also a slight among the funny women — D'Arcy Carden of "The Good Place" seemed like a shoo-in for supporting actress glory after the past season of the NBC hit, but she was completely overlooked. The TV Academy must have missed the episode in which she played her character and everyone else's, too — to perfection.

D'Arcy Carden plays Janet -- when she isn't playing everyone else -- on "The Good Place." NBC

Of course, the snubs weren't limited to the comedy.

Movie star Julia Roberts built up a lot of small-screen buzz in the psychological thriller "Homecoming," but somehow it wasn't enough to earn a spot on the Emmy list for leading ladies in a drama.

And that shocker mirrored one among the leading men.

"Bodyguard" received a nod in the series category, but leading man Richard Madden wasn't as lucky. Netflix

While crime drama "Bodyguard" got the respect it deserved in the outstanding drama category, former "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden was passed over for his series-making performance.

One nice surprise among the drama nominations came for "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, who after years of neglect on the list, finally saw recognition with a nod in the outstanding actress in a drama lineup.

And lastly, there was one snub that was neither drama nor comedy, actor nor actress.

"The Masked Singer" remains a mystery -- for the members of the Television Academy. Fox

Last winter's guilty pleasure, "The Masked Singer," seemed like a safe bet for the competitive reality TV category, but alas, as this year's roundup proves, there's no such thing as a safe bet when it comes to Emmy nominations.

The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards takes place Sept. 22.